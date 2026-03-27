Valdai radar complex, enemy control points and warehouses were hit, - General Staff

On the night of March 27, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian "Valdai" radar complex near Hvardiyiske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, it is interesting that the Valdai system is designed to detect and counter small UAVs.

What else is affected

In addition, in Yevpatoria, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the "Forpost" UAV ground control station was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck an enemy command post in the Olhinka area of the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

An enemy ammunition depot in the Mangush area of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast has been hit.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck enemy logistics depots in the areas of Rybynske (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region) and Novoselivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region).

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,293,170 people (+1,000 per day), 11,808 tanks, 38,863 artillery systems, 24,287 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Attacks on concentrations of enemy forces

A strike was carried out against an area where enemy forces were concentrated near Dorozhne in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff added that the extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy's losses are currently being assessed.