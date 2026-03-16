SOF fighters eliminate occupier in close combat near Pokrovsk: "Who are you?", - "We are AFU!". VIDEO

Operatives from the 144th Special Operations Centre successfully carried out an operation to clear a building occupied by the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Censor.NET, the special operation took place in the winter of 2025 and was carried out by the "Jägermeister" group.

While searching the premises, the operators spotted the silhouette of an enemy in a mirror’s reflection. Acting in accordance with close-quarters combat tactics, the special forces used grenades and fired at the sectors from advantageous positions.

The occupier continued to resist, ignoring calls to surrender. As a result of the "Jägermeister" group’s coordinated actions, the occupier was neutralised. The building was successfully cleared, after which the group moved on to carry out tasks in the next buildings without suffering any casualties.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Close combat between Ukrainian soldier and two occupiers near Pokrovsk. VIDEO