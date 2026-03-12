Close combat between Ukrainian soldier and two occupiers near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

An example of extraordinary courage and professionalism on the part of a Ukrainian infantryman was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Censor.NET, one Defence Forces soldier managed to hold his position under pressure from an assault pair of occupiers in close combat.

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Details of the combat engagement

Circumstances: In the area of the village of Hryshyne (Donetsk region), north of Pokrovsk, an enemy group consisting of a machine gunner with a PKM and a covering shooter attempted to storm a Ukrainian position.

Course of the battle: Despite the enemy's superiority, the Ukrainian defender engaged in close combat. Using the terrain and constant guidance from drone operators, he was able to stop the attackers' advance.

Support from the sky: Footage from objective surveillance was recorded by aerial reconnaissance operators from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Anna Kyivska" and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion "Skelia".

Watch more: Minus 33 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment: fighters of "Pomsta" brigade struck in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO