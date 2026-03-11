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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Drone operators
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Minus 33 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment: fighters of "Pomsta" brigade struck in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Phoenix" unit of the "Pomsta" brigade struck ruscists and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian drone struck a UAZ "Bukhanka" during the landing of enemy personnel and eliminated seven occupiers at once.

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Also destroyed:

  • 33 occupiers;

  • 2 cars;

  • 2 quad bikes.

Footage of the combat operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Two Ukrainian drones circle above occupier and attack him almost simultaneously. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 8 quad bikes along with occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12030) State Border Patrol (1526) border guard (309) elimination (7473) Donetsk region (5868) drones (4778) Pokrovsk (888) Pokrovskyy district (1339)
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