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Minus 33 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment: fighters of "Pomsta" brigade struck in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Phoenix" unit of the "Pomsta" brigade struck ruscists and equipment in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian drone struck a UAZ "Bukhanka" during the landing of enemy personnel and eliminated seven occupiers at once.
Also destroyed:
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33 occupiers;
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2 cars;
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2 quad bikes.
Footage of the combat operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
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