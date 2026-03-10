Two Ukrainian drones circle above occupier and attack him almost simultaneously. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hone their tactics for using unmanned systems in real combat conditions. According to Censor.NET, drone operators demonstrated skilled coordination by striking a Russian occupier simultaneously with a pair of FPV drones.
In the footage published on social media, two FPV drones can be seen approaching the target simultaneously from different sides. The Russian occupier tried in vain to avoid the strike by hiding behind a tree. A moment later, the drones attacked the Russian soldier almost simultaneously and eliminated him.
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