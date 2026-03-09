National Guard soldiers of 11th Brigade inflicted 679 hits on enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. VIDEO

Over the past week, units of the unmanned aerial vehicle complex of the 11th Brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi of the Southern Joint Forces of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions carried out 679 fire strikes against the enemy and its combat positions.

According to Censor.NET, the results of this accurate work include the destruction or damage of:

87 observation posts;

166 shelters;

125 UAVs of various types;

39 antennas;

11 armoured vehicles;

9 howitzers;

2 cannons;

25 warehouses with ammunition, fuel and supplies, and property;

5 self-propelled guns;

11 different types of artillery;

1 quad bike;

1 motorcycle;

3 MT-LB vehicles.

Footage of the combat operations was published on the Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

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