ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9226 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction fightings in Kherson region Drone operators
877 0

National Guard soldiers of 11th Brigade inflicted 679 hits on enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. VIDEO

Over the past week, units of the unmanned aerial vehicle complex of the 11th Brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi of the Southern Joint Forces of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions carried out 679 fire strikes against the enemy and its combat positions.

According to Censor.NET, the results of this accurate work include the destruction or damage of:

  • 87 observation posts;

  • 166 shelters;

  • 125 UAVs of various types;

  • 39 antennas;

  • 11 armoured vehicles;

  • 9 howitzers;

  • 2 cannons;

  • 25 warehouses with ammunition, fuel and supplies, and property;

  • 5 self-propelled guns;

  • 11 different types of artillery;

  • 1 quad bike;

  • 1 motorcycle;

  • 3 MT-LB vehicles.

Footage of the combat operations was published on the Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Watch more: Three occupiers try to put out their tank, burning after ammo cook-off, with snow. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12021) elimination (7468) Zaporizhzhia region (2143) National Guard (699) drones (4773) 11th NGU brigade of Mykhailo Hrushevskyi (17) Kherson region (2709)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 