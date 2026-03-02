Another successful hunt for heavy enemy armor has been recorded in the Luhansk direction, culminating in a tragicomic spectacle staged by the invaders. As reported by Censor.NET, a Russian tank was destroyed through the joint efforts of reconnaissance units from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade and crews of heavy bomber drones from Lasar’s Group (National Guard of Ukraine).

The incident took place within the area of responsibility of the 10th Army Corps, where the enemy attempted to conceal the equipment but fell victim to "night hunters."

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Chronology of demilitarisation:

Detection: Reconnaissance units of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade tracked down the occupiers’ tank using aerial reconnaissance assets and promptly relayed the coordinates to their counterparts in the National Guard.

Heavy strike: Pilots of Lasar’s Group engaged the target with two precise drops. The result was immediate — footage captured a powerful ammunition detonation that turned the tank into a heap of scrap metal.

Russian "snow magic": After the strike, surviving Russian soldiers ran to the scene and began throwing snow onto the burning tank, but the vehicle burned out completely.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,267,730 personnel (+960 in past day), 11,713 tanks, 37,795 artillery systems, 24,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS