Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,267,730 personnel (+960 in past day), 11,713 tanks, 37,795 artillery systems, 24,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,267,730 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian army losses

According to the General Staff, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2026 are estimated to be:

personnel — about 1,267,730 (+960)

tanks — 11,713 (+4)

armored combat vehicles — 24,111 (+3)

artillery systems — 37,795 (+74)

MLRS — 1,665 (+3)

air defense systems — 1,313 (+5)

aircraft — 435 (+0)

helicopters — 348 (+0)

operational-tactical UAVs — 153,169 (+1,810)

cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0)

warships/boats — 29 (+0)

submarines — 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tankers — 80,757 (+247)

special equipment — 4,076 (+1)

Read more: Forward command post of Russian division, number of logistical facilities and enemy manpower have been hit, - General Staff