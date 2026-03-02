Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,267,730 personnel (+960 in past day), 11,713 tanks, 37,795 artillery systems, 24,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,267,730 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Russian army losses
According to the General Staff, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2026 are estimated to be:
- personnel — about 1,267,730 (+960)
- tanks — 11,713 (+4)
- armored combat vehicles — 24,111 (+3)
- artillery systems — 37,795 (+74)
- MLRS — 1,665 (+3)
- air defense systems — 1,313 (+5)
- aircraft — 435 (+0)
- helicopters — 348 (+0)
- operational-tactical UAVs — 153,169 (+1,810)
- cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0)
- warships/boats — 29 (+0)
- submarines — 2 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tankers — 80,757 (+247)
- special equipment — 4,076 (+1)
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