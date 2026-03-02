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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,267,730 personnel (+960 in past day), 11,713 tanks, 37,795 artillery systems, 24,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,267,730 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian army losses

According to the General Staff, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 2 March 2026 are estimated to be:

  • personnel — about 1,267,730 (+960)
  • tanks — 11,713 (+4)
  • armored combat vehicles — 24,111 (+3)
  • artillery systems — 37,795 (+74)
  • MLRS — 1,665 (+3)
  • air defense systems — 1,313 (+5)
  • aircraft — 435 (+0)
  • helicopters — 348 (+0)
  • operational-tactical UAVs — 153,169 (+1,810)
  • cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0)
  • warships/boats — 29 (+0)
  • submarines — 2 (+0)
  • vehicles and fuel tankers — 80,757 (+247)
  • special equipment — 4,076 (+1)

Read more: Forward command post of Russian division, number of logistical facilities and enemy manpower have been hit, - General Staff

Russian losses top 1.26 million, says Ukraine’s General Staff

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Russian Army (11979) Armed Forces HQ (5229) liquidation (3076) elimination (7437)
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