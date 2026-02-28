Forward command post of Russian division, number of logistical facilities and enemy manpower have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of February 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on a number of important targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Enemy warehouse destroyed

In particular, the fuel and lubricants depot of a motorized rifle regiment in the area of Novoamvrosiivske and the ammunition depot of a separate motorized rifle brigade in the area of Amvrosiivka (TOT Donetsk region) were hit.

Strike on logistics facilities

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, enemy logistics facilities were damaged: warehouses supplying motorized rifle and engineer-sapper regiments in the Kalanchak area, as well as a fuel and lubricants warehouse belonging to a separate MTZ brigade in the Mirne area.

Watch more: Artillery of 4th Heavy Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian TOS "Solntsepyok" along with its crew while it was reloading. VIDEO

Strike on the command post

According to the General Staff, yesterday the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the forward command post of the enemy's 127th Motorized Rifle Division in the area of Orlynske (TOT Donetsk region).

Other lesions

Damage was also inflicted on areas where enemy forces were concentrated in the regions of Dronivka (Belgorod region, Russian Federation), Rodynske (Donetsk region), and Berezove (Dnipropetrovsk region).

In addition, a warehouse supplying the occupiers with material and technical support was hit in the area of Bahatyr (TOT Donetsk region).

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically strike important enemy targets until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff emphasized.