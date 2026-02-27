Artillery of 4th Heavy Mechanised Brigade destroyed Russian TOS "Solntsepyok" along with its crew while it was reloading. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen continue to systematically destroy the enemy's most dangerous equipment. According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 4th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade demonstrated the exemplary destruction of the Russian heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".

Thanks to aerial reconnaissance and the precision of the artillerymen, the "high-value" target was eliminated at its most vulnerable moment.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the operation:

Caught red-handed: The Russian TOS system, along with its crew and loading vehicle, was discovered during the reloading process. This is the most vulnerable state for this weapon, when it cannot quickly change position.

High-precision strike: The brigade command decided to use high-precision ammunition. The footage from the objective control system shows the moment of a direct hit on the thermobaric ammunition.

Epic detonation: The explosion of the "Solntsepyok" caused a powerful detonation of the rockets, leaving no chance for either the equipment or the occupiers' crew.

Result: The TOS-1A installation, transport and loading vehicle, and maintenance group were destroyed.

Watch more: Detonation of enemy TOS-1A Solntsepek after FPV drone attack. VIDEO

Why is this important?

The "Solntsepyok" TOS is one of the most brutal weapons systems used by the Russian Federation to burn down our fortifications and residential buildings. Every destroyed installation means saved lives of our infantrymen, as thermobaric charges have enormous destructive power.

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff