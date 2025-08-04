Drone operators destroy enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" MLRS. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed a Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS).

According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the successful combat operation of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Operators of the 427th Separate UAV Regiment ‘Rarog’ caught a Russian TOS-1A ‘Solntsepek’ at night. The enemy system had fired and was returning from its mission. Our warriors struck and finished off the enemy’s heavy flamethrower system with drones, a prime target," the video commentary reads.

