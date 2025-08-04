Russia’s total combat losses since start of war – around 1,057,140 troops (+1,010 in the past day), 11,069 tanks, 31,053 artillery systems, and 23,079 armored fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,057,140 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.
According to the data, the total estimated combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.08.25 are approximately:
personnel – about 1,057,140 (+1,010) personnel
tanks – 11,069 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,079 (+8) units
artillery systems – 31,053 (+28) units
MLRS – 1,452 (+0) units
air defense systems – 1,203 (+0) units
aircraft – 421 (+0) units
helicopters – 340 (+0) units
operational-tactical level UAVs – 49,451 (+77) units
cruise missiles – 3,553 (+1) units
ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines – 1 (+0) unit
automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 57,244 (+85) units
special equipment – 3,935 (+0) units
