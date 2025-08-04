ENG
Russia’s total combat losses since start of war – around 1,057,140 troops (+1,010 in the past day), 11,069 tanks, 31,053 artillery systems, and 23,079 armored fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,057,140 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

According to the data, the total estimated combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.08.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,057,140 (+1,010) personnel

tanks – 11,069 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,079 (+8) units

artillery systems – 31,053 (+28) units

MLRS – 1,452 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1,203 (+0) units

aircraft – 421 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs – 49,451 (+77) units

cruise missiles – 3,553 (+1) units

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 57,244 (+85) units

special equipment – 3,935 (+0) units

Enemy losses on August 3

