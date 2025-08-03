Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,056,130 people (+920 per day), 11,068 tanks, 31,025 artillery systems, 23,071 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,056,130 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 3, 2025, are estimated at:
personnel - approximately 1,056,130 (+920) individuals
tanks - 11,068 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles - 23,071 (+2) units
artillery systems - 31,025 (+43) units
MLRS - 1452 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1203 (+0) units
aircraft - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 49,374 (+178)
winged missiles - 3552 (+1)
ships/boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 57,159 (+135)
special equipment - 3935 (+0)
"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.
