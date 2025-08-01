Russian losses in July reach 33,220 personnel, 1,190 artillery systems, and 3,198 vehicles and fuel tankers – Ministry of Defense

Irrecoverable and sanitary personnel losses of the Russian army in July amounted to 33,220 soldiers, equivalent to nearly three motorized rifle divisions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET notes.

Additionally, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 31 days of July, Ukrainian defenders struck or destroyed 1,190 enemy artillery systems, equivalent to 66 artillery battalions. The most successful day in counter-battery combat was July 8, when our troops neutralized 68 enemy artillery systems.

Throughout July, Ukrainian defenders also "minused" 3,198 units of Russian military vehicles and fuel tankers.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,054,200 people (+940 per day), 11,068 tanks, 30,944 artillery systems, 23,068 armored combat vehicles.

Moreover, in July, the Defense Forces destroyed or put out of action 85 Russian tanks and 140 combat armored vehicles. This is less than in previous months, as the enemy uses armored vehicles less frequently.