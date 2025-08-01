Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,054,200 people (+940 per day), 11,068 tanks, 30,944 artillery systems, 23,068 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,054,200 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 1, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,054,200 (+940) individuals

tanks – 11,068 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,068 (+2) units

artillery systems – 30,944 (+33) units

RSZV – 1451 (+0) units

PPE resources – 1203 (+0) units

aircraft – 421 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 49,057 (+163)

cruise missiles – 3,551 (+3)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 56894 (+72)

special equipment – 3935 (+0)

