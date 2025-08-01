Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,054,200 people (+940 per day), 11,068 tanks, 30,944 artillery systems, 23,068 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,054,200 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 1, 2025, are estimated at:
personnel – approximately 1,054,200 (+940) individuals
tanks – 11,068 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,068 (+2) units
artillery systems – 30,944 (+33) units
RSZV – 1451 (+0) units
PPE resources – 1203 (+0) units
aircraft – 421 (+0) units
helicopters – 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 49,057 (+163)
cruise missiles – 3,551 (+3)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 56894 (+72)
special equipment – 3935 (+0)
