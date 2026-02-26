Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to deliver effective fire strikes against enemy targets both in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and on the territory of the Russian Federation in order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Temporarily occupied territories of Crimea

On the night of 26 February 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a P-18 Terek radar station and an RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to objective control data, target hits were recorded.

Temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions

The previous day, precision strikes were carried out on an enemy logistics warehouse in the area of Novozlatopil and a UAV command post near Poltavka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), as well as on an area of concentration of occupying personnel near Rodynske in Donetsk region.

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Bryansk region, Russian Federation

In addition, a strike was delivered and a hit recorded on an enemy command and observation post near the settlement of Yasnoye Solntse in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff noted that enemy casualties and the scale of destruction are being clarified.

Read more: Launcher of S-400 Triumf SAM system, Pantsir-S1, BM-21 Grad MLRS and enemy concentration areas in temporarily occupied territories hit – General Staff

Previous strikes

Thus, as a result of previous measures:

After the strike on the Neftegorsk Gas Processing Plant in Neftegorsk, Samara region, on 21 February 2026, damage to an electric desalting unit, two gas condensate stabilization units, and two vertical storage tanks with subsequent leakage of petroleum products was confirmed.

The destruction of Production Workshop No. 22 as a result of the 20 February 2026 strike on a missile plant in Votkinsk (Udmurtia) was also confirmed.

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