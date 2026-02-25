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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Hostilities in Lyman sector Drone operators
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Minus 39 units of occupiers’ logistics equipment: FPV drones of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Ukrainian operators of fibre-optic FPV drones struck the occupiers' logistics equipment in the Lyman direction of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, 39 pieces of equipment used by the Russians to transport provisions, weapons and personnel were destroyed.

Among the destroyed equipment:

  • passenger cars;
  • UAZ "Bukhanka";
  • quad bikes.

The video was released by fighters from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade.

Read more: 68% of captured occupiers consider war against Ukraine justified, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

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Russian Army (11959) elimination (7421) Donetsk region (5816) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (4707) Kramatorskyy district (988) Lyman (184)
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