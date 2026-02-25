68% of captured occupiers consider war against Ukraine justified, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

68.29% of Russian prisoners of war consider the war against Ukraine to be "legitimate, necessary, and justified to a certain extent."

According to Censor.NET, with reference to UP, this is evidenced by data from a LingvaLexa survey.

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Justification of war

Thus, about 88% of the prisoners surveyed believe that the war against Ukraine was justified and necessary to a certain extent (giving it a rating other than zero). Among those who do not believe Russian propaganda, 51% called the Russian-Ukrainian war justified.

Sociologists stated that about 13% of those who believed the propaganda said that the war was absolutely justified and necessary (giving it the highest possible score), compared to only 2% among skeptics.

"This means that soldiers who fully believed the propaganda were six times more likely to consider the war completely legitimate—a difference that is psychologically significant," say the authors of the study.

See more: 69% of Ukrainians believe that Russia seeks physical destruction of Ukrainians - KIIS poll

Propaganda

Overall, 47.61% of prisoners believe in Kremlin propaganda. At the same time, 76.95% believe in at least one propaganda narrative.

According to the survey, 42.94% of Russian prisoners of war believe that the average Ukrainian is not a fully-fledged human being. On average, Russian soldiers estimate that Ukrainians are only 88% as developed as other people.

32.71% of participants expressed their desire to rejoin the Russian Armed Forces after the exchange, 28.92% said they were ready to return to war in non-combat roles, and 22.29% said they were somewhat ready to go back to war.

Among those who strongly believe in propaganda, twice as many were willing to go to war again (33%) compared to those who "weakly believe" in propaganda (17%).

Similar trends were observed with regard to voluntary surrender: among soldiers who strongly believe in propaganda, the rate of voluntary surrender was almost half (9%) that of those who do not believe (15%).

Methodology

A total of 1,060 Russian prisoners of war were surveyed, with an average age of 39.