69% of Ukrainians believe that Russia seeks physical destruction of Ukrainians - KIIS poll

The vast majority of Ukrainians—69%—perceive the war as an existential threat and believe that Russia seeks to physically destroy Ukrainians or eliminate Ukrainian statehood.

This is confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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Another 11% of respondents are convinced that Russia's goal is to seize most of Ukraine's territory and establish a puppet government. At the same time, 3% of respondents believe that Russia seeks to occupy five regions within their full administrative boundaries, including parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, which are currently controlled by Ukraine.

Thus, a total of 83% of respondents believe that Russia's current goals go beyond the Donbas and mainly concern the complete subjugation or destruction of Ukraine. This is stated in the KIIS report published on Friday.

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At the same time, only 2% of respondents believe that Russia currently seeks to occupy the entire Donbas region without encroaching on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, i.e., a scenario that is often mentioned as a possible subject of negotiations. Another 1% of respondents are convinced that Russia is ready to limit itself to the currently occupied territories.

It is separately noted that 2% of respondents believe that Russia's goal is the so-called "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine without encroaching on its sovereignty.