60% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards idea of online voting in elections, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS
60% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards online voting, and when the risks of fraud are taken into account, this figure rises to 71%.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by KIIS, as reported by Censor.NET.
According to the data, only 35% of respondents generally have a positive attitude towards the idea of online voting, while the majority – 60% – have a negative attitude.
As the researchers note, when the question about possible fraud is clarified, the critical attitude towards online voting intensifies. Thus, 71% of respondents believe that this format creates serious risks of manipulation, while only 21% consider it a technological step forward for democracy.
The KIIS reminds us that in 2023, the figures were almost identical: at that time, 69% of Ukrainians had a negative attitude towards online voting due to the risk of fraud, while 29% expressed their support. Thus, there have been no significant changes in public opinion in recent years.
At the same time, the survey showed that 64% of respondents consider holding presidential elections 2-3 months after the truce to be a necessary concession to demonstrate Ukraine's readiness for democratic procedures. Another 18% of respondents view this idea as an attempt by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to remain in power.
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