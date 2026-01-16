60% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards idea of online voting in elections, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

60% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards online voting, and when the risks of fraud are taken into account, this figure rises to 71%.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by KIIS, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the data, only 35% of respondents generally have a positive attitude towards the idea of online voting, while the majority – 60% – have a negative attitude.

As the researchers note, when the question about possible fraud is clarified, the critical attitude towards online voting intensifies. Thus, 71% of respondents believe that this format creates serious risks of manipulation, while only 21% consider it a technological step forward for democracy.

Read more: 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in lasting peace under current negotiations, - a poll by KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

The KIIS reminds us that in 2023, the figures were almost identical: at that time, 69% of Ukrainians had a negative attitude towards online voting due to the risk of fraud, while 29% expressed their support. Thus, there have been no significant changes in public opinion in recent years.

At the same time, the survey showed that 64% of respondents consider holding presidential elections 2-3 months after the truce to be a necessary concession to demonstrate Ukraine's readiness for democratic procedures. Another 18% of respondents view this idea as an attempt by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to remain in power.

Read more: 63% of Poles say Ukraine will be forced to cede part of its territory to Russia - poll