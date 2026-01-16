54% of Ukrainians reject option of giving Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens do not believe that the current negotiations will lead to lasting peace, believing that Russia is not interested in ending the war.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the survey, 69% of respondents do not believe that the current negotiations will lead to lasting peace in Ukraine. Only 26% believe in their success, while another 5% were unable to decide on an answer.

Among those who do not believe in the effectiveness of negotiations, 52% explain their position by their conviction that Russia does not want real peace and plans to continue the war.

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Security guarantees in exchange for Donbas

At the same time, 54% of respondents consider the proposal to transfer the entire Donbas region to Russian control in exchange for security guarantees from the US and Europe to be categorically unacceptable. Thirty-nine percent of respondents are willing to accept such a condition, with most of them acknowledging that it is extremely difficult. Another 5% are undecided.

Among the arguments against transferring Donbas, 35% of respondents point out that Russia will not stop anyway, 33% point to the impossibility of giving up their own territories and citizens, and 25% do not believe in the realism of Western security guarantees, recalling the Budapest Memorandum.

At the same time, 55% of Ukrainians support holding a referendum on a peace agreement. Thirty-two percent of respondents oppose this idea, while another 14% are undecided.

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