63% of Poles say Ukraine will be forced to cede part of its territory to Russia - poll
Most Polish citizens pessimistically assess the outcome of Russia’s war against Ukraine and believe Kyiv will be forced to cede part of its territory.
These are the findings of a CBOS poll, Polsat News reports, according to Censor.NET.
Poles’ views on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
Pollsters stressed that the share of optimistic forecasts among Poles has never been this low.
A majority of respondents (63%) assume Ukraine will be forced to give up part of its territory (up 3 percentage points compared to September).
Poll results
CBOS noted that the share of Polish citizens who believe Russia will subjugate all of Ukraine has increased (8%, up 3 points). According to the pollsters, since the start of the war this option was rarely chosen, usually by 2% to 4% of respondents.
- Only 6% of Polish respondents believe Russia will withdraw its troops from the territories it invaded in 2022, and 2% believe it will also withdraw them from the territories seized in 2014.
The poll was conducted from November 27 to December 8, 2025, on a sample of 948 people.
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