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74% of Ukrainians consider Trump’s presidency negative for Ukraine, - poll by KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

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The vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Donald Trump's presidency is bad for Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a new poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reports Censor.NET.

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During the survey, respondents were asked whether it was good or bad for Ukraine that Donald Trump was the US president. 74% of respondents gave a negative assessment.

Compared to May-June, the figure has remained almost unchanged: at that time, 72% of Ukrainians held this view.

At the same time, 14% of respondents said that it was good for Ukraine that Donald Trump was the US president. For comparison, in the previous survey, this figure was 16%.

Read more: 48% of Censor.NET readers do not support Zelenskyy’s personnel changes, while 46% see both successful and unsuccessful decisions, - poll

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poll (495) Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (132) Donald Trump (3041)
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