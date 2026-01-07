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74% of Ukrainians consider Trump’s presidency negative for Ukraine, - poll by KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS
The vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Donald Trump's presidency is bad for Ukraine.
This is evidenced by the results of a new poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reports Censor.NET.
During the survey, respondents were asked whether it was good or bad for Ukraine that Donald Trump was the US president. 74% of respondents gave a negative assessment.
Compared to May-June, the figure has remained almost unchanged: at that time, 72% of Ukrainians held this view.
At the same time, 14% of respondents said that it was good for Ukraine that Donald Trump was the US president. For comparison, in the previous survey, this figure was 16%.
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