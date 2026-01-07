48% of Censor.NET readers do not support Zelenskyy’s personnel changes, while 46% see both successful and unsuccessful decisions, - poll
Only 6% of Censor.NET readers support the latest personnel changes made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Almost half of those surveyed – 48% – are categorically against them, while 46% believe that some of the decisions are good and some are bad.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the results of a survey among readers of the publication's Telegram channel.
Voting
"How do you assess Zelenskyy's latest personnel changes?" our editorial team asked.
The answer options were: "I support them. Everything is as it should be," "I do not support them, they have weakened the state," and "There are both successful and unsuccessful decisions."
As of the morning of 7 January 2026, more than 11,000 readers had taken part in our poll.
Voting is still ongoing, so you can cast your vote at the link.
Results
Only 6% of Censor.NET readers support the personnel decisions.
48% are categorically against the personnel changes initiated by Zelensky.
At the same time, 46% of our readers consider some personnel decisions to be positive and some to be wrong.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Malyuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, MPs, and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work in the SSU.
- Malyuk later confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
- Later, it became known that the head of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", Yevhen Khmara, would temporarily head the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Budanov subsequently accepted Zelenskyy's offer and took over as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, calling his new position another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
- On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov the position of Minister of Defence of Ukraine.
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