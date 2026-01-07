48% of Censor.NET readers do not support Zelenskyy’s personnel changes, while 46% see both successful and unsuccessful decisions, - poll

Only 6% of Censor.NET readers support the latest personnel changes made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Almost half of those surveyed – 48% – are categorically against them, while 46% believe that some of the decisions are good and some are bad.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the results of a survey among readers of the publication's Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Voting

"How do you assess Zelenskyy's latest personnel changes?" our editorial team asked.

The answer options were: "I support them. Everything is as it should be," "I do not support them, they have weakened the state," and "There are both successful and unsuccessful decisions."

As of the morning of 7 January 2026, more than 11,000 readers had taken part in our poll.

Voting is still ongoing, so you can cast your vote at the link.

Results

Only 6% of Censor.NET readers support the personnel decisions.

48% are categorically against the personnel changes initiated by Zelensky.

At the same time, 46% of our readers consider some personnel decisions to be positive and some to be wrong.

Read on Censor.NET: It is unclear what "underlying currents" forced Zelensky to dismiss Malyuk. This is unprofessional, says Kostenko

What preceded this?

Also read: Next week, the Rada will consider personnel rotations in the Cabinet, - Zheleznyak