Launcher of S-400 Triumf SAM system, Pantsir-S1, BM-21 Grad MLRS and enemy concentration areas in temporarily occupied territories hit – General Staff
As part of consistent measures to degrade the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to strike enemy manpower and equipment in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.
This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.
Temporarily occupied Crimea
During the night of 25 February, a launcher from an S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile (SAM) system and a combat vehicle from a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system were hit near the settlement of Sofiivka in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. The scale of the damage is being clarified.
Temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region
It is noted that a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system of the occupiers was hit near the settlement of Myroliubivka (temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region).
Strikes on the occupiers
In addition, strikes were carried out on areas of enemy manpower concentration near Novohryhorivka (temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region) and near the settlement of Zuhres (temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region).
The General Staff reported that the occupiers’ losses and the final scale of the damage are being clarified.
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