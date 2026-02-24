143 combat engagements have taken place since beginning of day – General Staff

A total of 143 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.



The Defense Forces continue to hold off the enemy, eliminate its personnel and exhaust its combat potential, delivering systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,315 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,395 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas today, including eight using multiple launch rocket systems. The total number of combat engagements was seven.

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Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vilcha, Synelnykove, and Mala Vovcha. No active assault operations are currently being recorded.



In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Hlushkivka, Pishchane and Kurylivka. Three attacks have already been repelled.

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Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Novoserhiivka and Stepove. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried nine times to advance toward Yampol, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakytne. One attack continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, near Novodmytrivka and toward Kostiantynivka.

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In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 15 assaults today on the positions of our defenders near Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Illinivka and Stepanivka. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia and Hryshyne. One attempt by the occupiers to improve their tactical position is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 27 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this direction today; two vehicles and two shelters were destroyed, four guns, four vehicles and a UAV control point were damaged. A total of 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted four times to improve their positions, attacking toward Ternove, Nove Zaporizhzhia and Zlahoda. One of these attempts is ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 enemy attacks took place near Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Sviatopetrivka, Krynychne and Huliaipole. Four assaults have not yet concluded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked six times near Stepnohirsk, Stepove and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions at this time