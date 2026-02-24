Russia’s full-scale offensive has stalled for several months, - Bloomberg

The growing number of casualties among personnel will likely prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching large-scale offensives against Ukraine in the coming months.

According to Censor.NET, Russia's losses on the battlefield have exceeded the number of new recruits for three months in a row, and this could affect Putin's plans to launch an offensive in the spring and summer, writes Bloomberg.

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During the full-scale invasion, Moscow managed to recruit 30-35 thousand people into the army every month. But now the losses exceed these figures, which creates the prospect of a more complete mobilization.

British Armed Forces Minister Al Carnes believes that one of Putin's options is to increase recruitment in Russian cities rather than in poorer rural areas. However, in this case, the Kremlin will begin to lose some of the political support it enjoys in these densely populated areas.

"We are seeing disproportionate growth in losses, and the economic situation in Russia is beginning to become quite unstable, especially with summer approaching," he says.

According to Western officials, Russia may decide to focus its offensive on the so-called "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region. An alternative could be to resume the advance towards Zaporizhzhia.

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