Pilots of Phoenix unit struck 2 Russian tanks in middle of field in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "Phoenix" unit of the State Border Guard Service's (SBGS) unmanned systems struck 2 Russian tanks in the Donetsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, despite the existing protection on the enemy equipment, Ukrainian pilots first immobilized the tanks and subsequently struck the engine compartment and the running gear.

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After the primary strikes, the fighters carried out a final series of hits, definitively destroying the enemy's heavy armored vehicles.

The warriors shared footage of the combat work on their Telegram channel.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,267,730 personnel (+960 in past day), 11,713 tanks, 37,795 artillery systems, 24,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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