80th Brigade pilots showed occupiers’ warehouse where they destroyed 10 thousand drones in Kursk region. VIDEO
Drone operators from "Ptashka Drones" of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade showed the results after striking a large warehouse containing enemy equipment and drones in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, approximately 10,000 FPV drones and 10 pieces of equipment were destroyed.
The published footage shows the consequences of the strike on the building and the detonation.
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