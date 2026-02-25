Enemy S-400 "Triumph" and "Pantsir S-1" air defence missile systems in Crimea were hit, - SOF. VIDEO
On the night of 25 February 2026, Middle Strike units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck enemy air defence positions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Operations Forces press centre.
What was destroyed?
The results of the fire strike confirmed the destruction of an S-400 launcher, a 92N6E radar station, and auxiliary elements of the S-400 system.
"The Pantsir-S1, which protected important objects and enemy air defence positions from drones and missiles at low and medium altitudes, has also ceased to exist," the report said.
Special operations forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to reduce Russia's offensive potential.
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