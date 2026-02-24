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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Drone operators Kostiantynivka direction
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28th Separate Mechanized Brigade warriors hit tank, MLRS and occupiers’ ground robots in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

Pilots of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade hit enemy equipment with kamikaze drones in the Kostiantynivka direction.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters used PEGAS and MAMONT UAVs for the strike.

In particular, the following were hit:

  • 1 tank;
  • 1 Grad-P multiple rocket launcher;
  • 1 armored vehicle;
  • 5 vehicles;
  • 6 UGVs;
    9 ruscists.

Footage of the combat operation was published by the fighters of the Spalakh drone unit, Kurt&Company and R.V. of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion.

Watch more: Pilots of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 415 strikes in week in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. VIDEO

Watch more: Wounded occupier takes his own life on battlefield by placing grenade under his head. VIDEO 18+

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Russian Army (11947) elimination (7405) Donetsk region (5813) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (81) drones (4687) Kramatorskyy district (986) Kostyantynivka (427)
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