28th Separate Mechanized Brigade warriors hit tank, MLRS and occupiers’ ground robots in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

Pilots of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade hit enemy equipment with kamikaze drones in the Kostiantynivka direction.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters used PEGAS and MAMONT UAVs for the strike.

In particular, the following were hit:

1 tank;

1 Grad-P multiple rocket launcher;

1 armored vehicle;

5 vehicles;

6 UGVs;

9 ruscists.

Footage of the combat operation was published by the fighters of the Spalakh drone unit, Kurt&Company and R.V. of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion.

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