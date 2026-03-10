Ruscist did not even notice how "Madyar’s Birds" drones fried him while he was moving. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated a Russian soldier while he was riding a motorcycle in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier did not even notice when Ukrainian drone operators approached him from behind with a strike drone and struck.
As a result of the strike, the video shows the invader's body burning next to his motorcycle.
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