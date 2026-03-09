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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
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Thought he could wait it out in car: drone of 57th Brigade "Murchyky" Unmanned Systems Battalion roasted ruscist in red Zhiguli. VIDEO

Pilots of the "Murchyky" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade detected an enemy hiding in a wrecked car.

As reported by Censor.NET, a ruscist decided to hide in a red Zhiguli upon spotting a Ukrainian drone, expecting not to be found there.

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As a result, the video shows how the car exploded from the drone strike, along with the Russian soldier inside.

Watch more: National Guard soldiers of 11th Brigade inflicted 679 hits on enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. VIDEO

Watch more: SOF hit four radar stations in occupied Crimea and Russian command post. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12021) elimination (7468) 57th brigade (34) drones (4773)
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