Thought he could wait it out in car: drone of 57th Brigade "Murchyky" Unmanned Systems Battalion roasted ruscist in red Zhiguli. VIDEO
Pilots of the "Murchyky" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade detected an enemy hiding in a wrecked car.
As reported by Censor.NET, a ruscist decided to hide in a red Zhiguli upon spotting a Ukrainian drone, expecting not to be found there.
As a result, the video shows how the car exploded from the drone strike, along with the Russian soldier inside.
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