SOF hit four radar stations in occupied Crimea and Russian command post. VIDEO

As a result of a series of high-precision strikes, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed or damaged four radar stations in Crimea and a command post of the Russian Federation's marine corps.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces.

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As a result, the 5N84A "Oborona-14" radar station, the Nebo-U radar station, and two radar stations in a radio-transparent dome in occupied Yevpatoria were destroyed, as well as part of an enemy command post in occupied Zachativka in Donetsk Oblast.

The radio-transparent dome on the radar allows the antenna to rotate in any direction, concealing its orientation.

The destruction of enemy radars significantly undermines the enemy's ability to detect and destroy air targets.

The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions with the aim of strategically crippling the enemy's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

Read more: Navy specified that three "Pantsir" systems were destroyed in Crimea at once and infrastructure of Kirovske airfield was hit. VIDEO