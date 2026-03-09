Navy specified that three "Pantsir" systems were destroyed in Crimea at once and infrastructure of Kirovske airfield was hit. VIDEO
Units of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces Special Operations Forces, carried out a successful operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy press centre.
New details
As noted, as a result of precision strikes, Ukrainian defenders managed to hit three Russian "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems at once and eliminate one mobile enemy fire group.
"The Navy forces and assets in Novoozerne also successfully hit a Russian high-speed landing craft of project 02510 "BK-16," the report says.
Kirovske airfield under attack
It is also noted that the occupiers' military infrastructure at the Kirovske airfield was also hit.
"There, our soldiers hit the storage site for 'Orion' strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles and completely destroyed four control stations for these drones," the Navy added.
What preceded this?
Earlier, the General Staff reported that the "Pantsir-S1" air defence system and a landing craft in Crimea had been hit.
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