ATACMS and SCALP missiles hit storage and launch site of "Shaheds" at Donetsk airport, - General Staff. VIDEO

In the area of the Donetsk airport, ATACMS and SCALP missiles struck a storage, preparation, and launch site for enemy Shahed-type strike UAVs today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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As noted, the strike was carried out by units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces in conjunction with the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is a fire and detonation

A large-scale fire and secondary detonation were recorded (on video).

In addition, as part of efforts to reduce the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the night of 6-7 March inflicted a series of other blows on the enemy.

Watch more: USF operators destroyed S-300V and Tor air defence systems and damaged Pantsir air defence system. VIDEO

Other strikes

In particular, the occupiers' UAV control point in the Dibrova area (TOT Luhansk region) and the command and observation point in the Kruglyakivka area (TOT Kharkiv region) were hit.

In addition, the Defence Forces struck enemy artillery positions in the areas of Tavilzhanky (TOT Kharkiv region), Voskresenka and Novopavlivka (TOT Donetsk region).

Enemy manpower concentrations were also hit in the areas of Novohryhorivka, Zaliznychne (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (TOT Donetsk region), and Sopych in the Sumy region.

"The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

Systematic strikes on UAV control points, artillery positions, and enemy manpower weaken their ability to command units, conduct fire, and prepare offensive actions," the General Staff emphasised.

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Read more: Defense Forces struck enemy ammunition depot in TOT of Donetsk region and command post in Huliaipole area – General Staff