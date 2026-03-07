USF operators destroyed S-300V and Tor air defence systems and damaged Pantsir air defence system. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned aerial systems continue to destroy enemy air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, on the morning of 6 March, pilots of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madiar's Birds" destroyed an enemy S-300V anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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At the same time, operators of the 1st separate USF centre discovered the position of enemy air defence systems during a reconnaissance mission.

As a result of the strike, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed and the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system was damaged.

"Each enemy air defence system that is destroyed or damaged weakens their anti-drone protection and opens up more opportunities to target Russian troops' equipment, personnel and military infrastructure," Ukrainian defenders added in comments to the video.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,272,360 people (+1,010 per day), 11,737 tanks, 38,004 artillery systems, 24,151 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: Pilots of "Madyar’s Birds" captured two occupiers with help of drone. VIDEO