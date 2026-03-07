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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,272,360 people (+1,010 per day), 11,737 tanks, 38,004 artillery systems, 24,151 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,272,360 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 7, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,272,360 (+1,010) individuals
  • tanks – 11,737 (+3) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,151 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems – 38,004 (+44) units.
  • MLRS – 1,670 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,322 (+2) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 349 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 161,858 (+1,868) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0) units.
  • ships – 30 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 81,812 (+170) units.
  • special equipment – 4,080 (+0) units.

Read more: Defense Forces struck enemy ammunition depot in TOT of Donetsk region and command post in Huliaipole area – General Staff

Втрати росіян 6 березня

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Russian Army (12018) Armed Forces HQ (5247) liquidation (3083) elimination (7464)
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