Defense Forces struck enemy ammunition depot in TOT of Donetsk region and command post in Huliaipole area – General Staff

On 4 March and during the night of 5 March, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck an enemy ammunition depot and other important occupiers’ targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on 6 March, Censor.NET informs.

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Targets hit by the AFU

In particular, an ammunition depot was hit near Berdiansk in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of the Donetsk region, as well as an ammunition unloading site in Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, logistics support facilities of the occupation forces were struck: warehouses storing materiel in Berdiansk and Shevchenkivske in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, and in Priazovske in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, as well as a fuel and lubricants depot near Mariupol.

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Enemy command and military infrastructure facilities were also hit:

a command and observation post in the Huliaipole area of the Zaporizhzhia region;

an enemy UAV control point in Murom (Belgorod region of Russia);

a communications tower in Prymorsk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified.

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