92,000 occupiers eliminated over winter: drones have become main weapon, - Fedorov

During the three winter months, the Ukrainian Defence Forces eliminated 92,475 Russian soldiers, most of them with the help of drones as part of the "Army of Drones. Bonus" programme. Verified data shows that in February alone, more than 27,000 occupiers were destroyed.

This was reported by Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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"Eliminating more occupiers than russia can mobilise is one of the key strategic tasks for achieving the goals of the war. We already have verified data on its implementation for three months," the minister said.

Results for the winter

elimination of occupiers

This winter, the Defence Forces eliminated 92,475 Russian military personnel. Drones eliminated 88,898 occupiers, while the rest were verified by video footage of artillery strikes.

In February alone, our military struck 27,313 occupiers, despite fewer calendar days and reduced enemy activity. That is 975 Russians eliminated every day.

Watch more: Audit of losses: Fedorov’s plan | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

destruction of enemy UAVs

The record for the destruction of enemy UAVs has also been updated — 15,438 drones intercepted on the line of combat and over Ukrainian cities. For the second month in a row, our military has shot down a record number of Shaheds. The effectiveness of air defence is systematically increasing.

We are actively scaling up our experience in using UGVs. 147 units reported on completed missions — 25% more than in January.

Our task is to transition frontline logistics to robotic systems as much as possible in order to reduce risks to the military and increase the effectiveness of units.

Fedorov noted that thanks to the Drone Army Bonus, we see real data from the front in real time — and we are scaling the experience of the most effective units to the entire army. We also analyse which technologies and means are most effective in destroying enemy targets. Based on this data, we determine the needs so that the military receives ready-made solutions — tested on the battlefield.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,270,400 people (+980 per day), 11,727 tanks, 37,915 artillery systems, 24,142 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

TOP 10 units for February:

1. 414th SBUSF "Madjar Birds"

2. SSU Special Operations Centre "A"

3. MD of UAV "Phoenix"

4. Lasar's Group NGU

5. 429th SBUSF "Achilles"

6. 3rd SAB

7. 412th SBUSF "NEMESIS"

8. 23th SPOPB NGU

9. 3 rapid response brigade "Spartan"

10. 95th SAAB

Read more: Army of Drones.Bonus program expands: units can earn e-points for UGV logistics operations

"I thank every soldier for their daily work and results. It is you who transform technology into power and prove that modern warfare is won with precision and speed," Fedorov emphasised.