5 253 7
Audit of losses: Fedorov’s plan | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander in the National Guard of Ukraine’s 13th Khartiia Brigade, is analyzing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s plan live on air.
Watch on Censor.NET.
New initiatives from the Defense Ministry
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Defence is working on a number of decisions to strengthen defence.
- In particular, Minister Fedorov said that an audit of battlefield losses had been launched, as well as a basic minimum level of drone provision for brigades.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password