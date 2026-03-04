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News Video Reforms in the army
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Audit of losses: Fedorov’s plan | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander in the National Guard of Ukraine’s 13th Khartiia Brigade, is analyzing Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s plan live on air.

Watch on Censor.NET.

New initiatives from the Defense Ministry

  • Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Defence is working on a number of decisions to strengthen defence.
  • In particular, Minister Fedorov said that an audit of battlefield losses had been launched, as well as a basic minimum level of drone provision for brigades.

Read more: Ministry of Defence changes approach to codification and speeds up arms procurement for army, — Fedorov

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Defense Ministry (1964) reforms (489) Butusov Yurii (1310) Mykhailo Fedorov (293) Butusov Plus (64)
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