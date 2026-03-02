Ministry of Defence changes approach to codification and speeds up arms procurement for army, — Fedorov

The Ministry of Defense is conducting a codification reform. The government has updated three resolutions that change the approach to the codification of weapons and military equipment.

This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, from now on, the technical evaluation of a product does not depend on confirmation of need, which reduces the time from development to delivery to the military.

A new approach

What does the updated approach entail?

Codification

Now does not require confirmation of "urgent need." The product can undergo codification regardless of current procurement plans.

Technical specifications

From now on, manufacturers independently approve technical specifications, and the Ministry of Defense makes purchases based on them.

Ammunition

The simplified ammunition testing procedure eliminates the need for duplicate demonstration tests. This reduces codification times and speeds up the delivery of ammunition to the troops.

Unmanned systems and tactical-level electronic warfare

When purchasing, a quality certificate from the manufacturer is sufficient. No additional state control procedures are applied, but the manufacturer is fully responsible for the quality of the delivery.

Explosive substances

The procedure for purchasing explosives by ammunition manufacturers is being simplified. This will enable faster production and supply of necessary equipment to the military.

Read more: Ukrainian defense industry receives over UAH 6.6 billion in concessional loans – Ministry of Defense

Development of Ukrainian manufacturers

Fedorov emphasized that Ukraine has opened up the market for drones, electronic warfare, UGV, missiles, and other innovative solutions, simplified bureaucracy, and created conditions for the development of Ukrainian manufacturers. This is why entire technology markets that did not exist before have been formed.

He noted that at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, there was:

There were 7 companies making drones. Today, there are over 500.

EW - there were 2 companies, today there are 200.

There were no private companies producing rockets at all, but today there are more than 20.

UGV - there were 0 companies, now there are over 100.

"We are now taking the next step to accelerate technology development and shorten the cycle from weapon development to delivery to the front lines. Simplified codification rules will help us do this. This will enable us to achieve our war goals more quickly — to stop the enemy's advance on the battlefield and stay ahead in every technology cycle," the minister added.