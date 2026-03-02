We are starting analysis of every loss on battlefield – Fedorov

The Ministry of Defense is working on a series of solutions to strengthen defense.

This was reported by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

He recalled that last week he worked at the front for several days—in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv directions.

Meetings were held with commanders of corps and groupings, brigade commanders, and heads of military administrations.

According to Fedorov, specific solutions are currently being developed.

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Drones

"We are launching a basic minimum for providing brigades with drones. This is a guaranteed monthly provision of FPV, reconnaissance, bombers, and other UAVs, in addition to state deliveries, e-Points, and other procurements. This will allow brigades to plan their defense and be confident in their resources. We are also working on the centralized provision of the army with Starlinks and pickups," he noted.

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Audit of losses

"We are starting an analysis of every loss on the battlefield. An audit will help identify key problems and make management decisions for their systemic resolution. Human capital is the highest value. We will fight for the life of every warrior," the minister explained.

Needs

The approach to formulating needs will also be changed.

"In the near future, we are moving from a manual formulation of needs to an automatic model. Based on high-quality data from the front, we will form a real need without a 'menagerie' of ineffective solutions. Our goal is for the military to receive the best solutions, rather than refining them with their own hands in the trenches," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

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Drone provision

"We have reviewed the target indicators for drone provision for the year. A procurement plan has been formed. There will be more interceptors, FPV and fiber-optic drones, reconnaissance wings, strike drones for operational depth, and other necessary equipment. The first quarter has already been contracted: for the first time, the need was formed based on data to avoid subjective influence and corruption risks. Soon, the result of procurement will become tangible at the front," Fedorov informed.

UGV

"This year, there will be many times more Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs). The goal is to transfer logistics to UGVs to reduce personnel losses," he noted.

Alternative to Mavics

"We are working on products that can serve as an analogue to Mavics, using AI. We are already testing solutions that will soon be scaled up at the front," the minister concluded.

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