First stage of structural reform took place in 2025. Now we have moved on to second stage, - Syrskyi

In 2025, the first stage of the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps system took place. The reform made it possible to streamline and unburden the troop command system, as well as to increase the effectiveness of personnel deployment and support.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with LB.ua, according to Censor.NET.

Results of hull formation

According to Syrskyi, during the formation of the corps, more than 36,000 military personnel were transferred from various positions, combat and operational training was conducted, and army corps headquarters and subordinate corps units were established.

According to him, the reform has made it possible to streamline and reduce the burden on the troop management system, as well as to improve the effectiveness of personnel deployment and support.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces complete transition to corps system – Syrskyi

"Previously, the management system was based on temporary operational and tactical groups, where officers were appointed on a rotational basis and were detached from their main positions, which affected the quality of management," said the chief.

In addition, according to Syrskyi, the corps reform allowed corps commanders to determine the exact number of subordinate brigades, ensure control over the presence of troops on the front line and their logistical support.

The second stage is ahead

"Despite active hostilities, we have moved on to the second stage. This involves transferring brigades to their headquarters, where possible. We plan to complete this within a year," Syrskyi said.