To win or at least "turn the tide" on the front lines, Ukraine needs at least another 250,000 soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Liga.net, this was stated to The Times by a high-ranking military source from NATO.

Another 250,000 military personnel

According to him, for Ukraine to win or at least achieve a significant breakthrough in the confrontation on the front line, at least 250,000 additional military personnel and increased supplies of modern weapons are needed.

Ukraine is quantitatively inferior to the forces of the Russian Federation

In addition, Western intelligence believes that Ukraine is currently outnumbered by Russian forces on most sections of the front line. At the same time, despite huge losses, the Kremlin is allegedly capable of continuing the war for at least another year at the current rate of attrition.

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