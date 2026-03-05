ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 637 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,270,400 people (+980 per day), 11,727 tanks, 37,915 artillery systems, 24,142 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,270,400 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 4, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,270,400 (+900) individuals
  • tanks – 11,727 (+4) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,142 (+7) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,915 (+41) units.
  • MLRS – 1,667 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,319 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 348 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 158,381 (+1,950) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 30 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 81,434 (+210) units.
  • special equipment – 4,079 (+1) units.

Watch more: Operational combat group of SSU Main Directorate destroyed Groza, Silok and Pole-21M EW systems. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 4 березня

Author: 

Russian Army (12001) Armed Forces HQ (5238) liquidation (3080) elimination (7452)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 