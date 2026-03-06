Pilots of "Madyar’s Birds" captured two occupiers with help of drone. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems of the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems (SB SUAS) "Madyar Birds" carried out an operation to capture two Russian servicemen. According to Censor.NET, the process of surrendering the occupiers was fully recorded by objective control means.

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Details of the operation

Signal of surrender: One of the Russian soldiers came out of hiding, holding a white cloth in his hands, which he used to signal to the Ukrainian drone.

Preparation: Following the first occupier, a second soldier emerged from the same dugout. He was carrying a white cloth with the words "We surrender" written on it.

Escort: Under the visual control of aerial reconnaissance, both occupiers took turns heading towards the Ukrainian positions. The drone accompanied them all the way to their destination.

Conclusion: Upon arrival at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, the prisoners were taken into custody.

Watch more: "Negotiator" drone with precise strike on enemy dugout convinced surviving occupier to surrender to soldiers of 225th SAR. VIDEO