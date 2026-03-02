Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian "Kasta" radar station in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful joint operation to demilitarize enemy air defense and reconnaissance in the southern direction. As reported by Censor.NET, a Russian Kasta-2E2 radar station was detected and completely destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This success was the result of perfect coordination between three units: reconnaissance was provided by the legendary "Madyar Birds", while the strike was executed by pilots of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) in cooperation with Special Operations Forces (SOF) personnel.

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Details of the Kasta destruction:

Precision reconnaissance: Operators of the 414th Separate Strike Unmanned Systems Battalion ("Birds of Madyar") located the camouflaged radar station in the occupants' rear.

Operators of the located the camouflaged radar station in the occupants' rear. Joint strike: Upon receiving precise coordinates, USF and SOF pilots attacked the target. Objective control footage records a direct hit, after which the high-value equipment was engulfed in flames.

Upon receiving precise coordinates, USF and SOF pilots attacked the target. Objective control footage records a direct hit, after which the high-value equipment was engulfed in flames. Significance of the target: The Kasta radar station is designed to detect airborne objects at extremely low altitudes, including aircraft, helicopters and drones. Its destruction "breaks through" the occupiers' sky monitoring system in this section of the front.

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