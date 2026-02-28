Special forces of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine destroy the enemy in close combat.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the Main Intelligence Directorate's Active Operations Department are engaged in intense firefights with Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

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The published footage shows fierce fighting on the outskirts of Stepnogorsk and the skillful destruction of the enemy at close range.

The DIU scouts demonstrate a high level of training, methodically clearing enemy positions one by one.

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