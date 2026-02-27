Ukrainian paratrooper scouts moved in to point-blank range of occupier-held fortification and blew it up with demolition charge. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Air Assault Forces troops continue burning the enemy out of well-fortified positions. As Censor.NET reports, unique close-quarters combat footage has appeared online, showing two fighters from the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion (SRB) and the 7th Assault Reserve Commandant’s Office of the Air Assault Forces demonstrating the highest level of tactical skill.

Despite heavy enemy fire, the scouts managed to accomplish a task that seemed impossible.

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Details of the assault:

Daring approach: Using the terrain and coordinated action, the pair of Ukrainian reconnaissance troops managed to move up undetected right to the enemy firing fortification (pillbox).

Using the terrain and coordinated action, the pair of Ukrainian reconnaissance troops managed to move up undetected right to the enemy firing fortification (pillbox). Decisive moment: At arm’s length from the occupiers, one of the fighters threw a powerful demolition charge directly into the embrasure of the enemy fortification.

At arm’s length from the occupiers, one of the fighters threw a powerful demolition charge directly into the embrasure of the enemy fortification. Result: Objective-control footage captured a powerful detonation. The enemy position was completely destroyed, together with the enemy personnel who had put up fierce resistance.

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